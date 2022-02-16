MUM vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Ranji Trophy 2022 Elite Group D Match, February 17, 9 AM IST

MUM vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group D match between Mumbai vs Saurashtra: Mumbai and Saurashtra will face each other in the Elite Group D match of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 on Thursday, February 17. The game will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, from 9:00 am (IST) onwards. Both sides are clubbed with Goa and Odisha in Group D and will play all its three group stage fixtures in Ahmedabad.

The Mumbai outfit will be led by Prithvi Shaw and the former champions come into this contest after losing four of their last five matches in the Vijay Hazare ODD tournament. They will want to give their best and start this campaign on a high note.

Defending champions Saurashtra, won four out of their last five matches with a brilliant show of discipline. The team will be led by Jaydev Unadkat and they would look to start their title defence with a win here.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai vs Saurashtra; here is everything you need to know:

MUM vs SAU Telecast

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

MUM vs SAU Live Streaming

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MUM vs SAU Match Details

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday, February 17. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 am IST.

MUM vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Vice-captain: Chetan Sakariya

Suggested Playing XI for MUM vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sheldon Jackson, Aditya Tare

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Prerak Mankad, Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Arjun Tendulkar, Chetan Sakariya

MUM vs SAU Probable XIs

Mumbai: Aditya Tare (WK), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Dhaval Kulkarni, Arjun Tendulkar, Prashant Solanki, Mohit Awasthi

Saurashtra: Sheldon Jackson (WK), Cheteshwar Pujara, Arpit Vasavada, Harvik Desai, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makwana, Jaydev Unadkar, Chetan Sakariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja

