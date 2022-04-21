MUM-W vs PUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match, April 21, 8:30 AM IST

MUM-W vs PUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Mumbai Women and Punjab Women: Mumbai Women will have a go at Punjab Women in the upcoming match of the India Senior Women’s T20 2022 at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi on Thursday. Mumbai Women will head into the encounter as favorites.

The team made a winning start to the league by defeating Bengal Women by 45 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues scored 46 runs off 31 balls to help her team post a total of 158 runs on the scoreboard. Chasing the total, Bengal Women were restricted to 113 runs as Jemimah and Saima Thakor picked two wickets each. Mumbai will hope to continue the momentum on Thursday to add another win to their name.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Punjab Women will be playing their first match of the competition on Thursday. They have some notable players, including Taniya Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Kanika Ahuja in their squad.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Women and Punjab Women, here is everything you need to know:

MUM-W vs PUN-W Telecast

Mumbai Women vs Punjab Women game will not be telecast in India.

MUM-W vs PUN-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MUM-W vs PUN-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi at 8:30 AM IST on April 21, Thursday.

MUM-W vs PUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain – Simran Shaikh

Suggested Playing XI for MUM-W vs PUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Riya Chaudhari, Taniya Bhatia

Batters: Simran Shaikh, Vrushali Bhagat, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Manali Dakshini, Kanika Ahuja, Saima Thakor

Bowlers: Sunita Rani, Prakashika Naik, Janhvi Kate

MUM-W vs PUN-W Probable XIs:

Mumbai Women: Nirmiti Rane, Riya Chaudhari, Vrushali Bhagat, Saniya Raut, Simran Shaikh, Sanika Chalke, Sayali Satghare, Janhvi Kate, Prakashika Naik, Manali Dakshini, Saima Thakor

Punjab Women: Palwinderjeet Kaur, Taniya Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Parveen Khan, Jashanpreet Kaur Chahal, Kanika Ahuja, Sunita Rani, Priya Kumari, Neetu Singh, Muskan Sogi, Neelam Bisht

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here