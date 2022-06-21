Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch MUM vs MP Ranji Trophy final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Ranji Trophy final will be played between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The match is scheduled for June 22 at 9:30 am IST. Mumbai will try to secure their 42nd title, while Madhya Pradesh will be looking to win their maiden Ranji Trophy after losing the finals in1998.

Mumbai defeated Uttar Pradesh in the semi-final stage to qualify for the grand final of the tournament. The match was a draw but Mumbai qualified on the basis of the first-inning lead they had over UP. Under captain Prithvi Shaw, the Mumbai team has a balanced squad. Batters have been scoring runs for fun while the bowlers have picked up wickets at regular intervals. They will want to continue their dominance and lift the trophy yet again.

On the other hand, the Madhya Pradesh side had to fight hard for securing their place in the Finals against Bengal by beating them by 174 runs. Resilient batting performances from wicket-keeper Himanshu Mantri and Anubhav Agarwal helped MP to put up good totals on the board. Spinners Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain restricted Bengal from achieving the target and confirmed MP’s place in the finals.

The final fixture will be a scintillating encounter as two of the best teams of this year’s season lock horns against each other to be crowned as the Champions.

Ahead of tomorrow’s MUM vs MP Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh; here is all you need to know:

What date MUM VS MP Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be played?

The MUM VS MP Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will begin on June 22, Wednesday.

Where will the Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh be played?

The match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

What time will the MUM VS MP Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh begin?

The match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh match?

The Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh match?

The Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh Possible Staring XI:

Mumbai Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw (c), Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Madhya Pradesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Aditya Shrivastava (c), Himanshu Mantri (wk), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Anubhav Agarwal, Puneet Datey, Saransh Jain, Shubham S Sharma, Yash Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Rajat Patidar, Gaurav Yadav

