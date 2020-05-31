Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Mumbai Club Cricketer's Wife Succumbs to Coronavirus

The wife of club cricketer Sandesh Paralkar, succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday. Paralkar is the former captain of MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai and currently leading Parel Sporting, according to a report in the Times of India.

Cricketnext Staff |May 31, 2020, 12:21 PM IST
Mumbai Club Cricketer's Wife Succumbs to Coronavirus

The wife of club cricketer Sandesh Paralkar, succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday. Paralkar is the former captain of MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai and currently leading Parel Sporting, according to a report in the Times of India.

His wife Shailaja, 52, breathed her last at 6 am.

Even though Paralkar also tested positive for coronavirus, he was found asymptomatic and placed at the municipal quarantine centre in Shivaji Park.

Paralkar works a sub-engineer with the rainwater harvesting department of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. Back in 1999 he was in the probables list of the Mumbai Ranji team.

"I spoke to him today morning. He played for MIG CC for two decades, and achieved a lot of success for us. He played in one tournament for us last season," MIG cricket secretary Amit Dani said.

The world is going through an unprecedented crisis at the moment, with over 6 million cases worldwide. The death toll has reached 369K. While USA seems to be the worst affected, in India there are over 185000 reported cases.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked Indians to exercise extra caution as the economy opens up, in his address to the nation through the monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio programme.

"A large part of economy has opened up and it is time to be more careful," Modi said, a day after the central government came up with a phased plan for reopening the country while locking down containment zones till June 30.

In his 30-minute address, the PM said staying at home as much as possible, while maintaining six-feet distance and wearing masks while going out is all the more important now even as he credited a ‘people-driven response’ for the ‘slower spread’ of the virus in the country compared to other nations.

coronaviruscovid-19Off The FieldSandesh Paralkar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more