Mumbai Club Cricketer's Wife Succumbs to Coronavirus
The wife of club cricketer Sandesh Paralkar, succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday. Paralkar is the former captain of MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai and currently leading Parel Sporting, according to a report in the Times of India.
