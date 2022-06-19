Mumbai Didn't Even Make an Effort to Win The Semi-final: Aakash Chopra Points Out Flaw in Ranji Trophy Format

Former India opener Aakash Chopra pointed out a major flaw in Ranji Trophy format citing the example of Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh semifinal. Prithvi Shaw-led Mumbai reached the final of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 on the basis of their first innings lead over UP in the semifinal clash which concluded on Saturday.

Riding on Hardik Tamore and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s centuries, Mumbai posted 393 in the first innings, in reply UP were bundled out for 180. The crucial 213-run lead helped Mumbai reach the final of the tournament.

Chopra criticized the format and said Mumbai didn’t bother to make an effort to win the match as they relied on the lead to get a place in the summit clash.

“Mumbai deserved to progress to the final but their lead (at end of Day 4) was 662 runs. This is a problem with the format and that’s my big issue. If the Ranji Trophy match winner is going to be decided on the basis of the first-innings lead, then why play? Mumbai did not even make an effort to win the semi-final. There was no intention to push for a victory. After getting the first-innings lead, they kept batting on and on. This broke my heart,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

However, the former India opener claims that Mumbai will be the favourites to win the final as he also heaped praises on young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored centuries in both innings of the semifinal.

“Mumbai have made yet another Ranji Trophy final and will start as firm favorites. Yashasvi Jaiswal has shown that he can be a defender as well as destructor. It was only his third first-class match and to score hundreds in both innings against a good UP side was a commendable effort,” he added.

The Amol Mazumdar-coached side, in their second essay, was poised at 449 for four when stumps were drawn and had an overall lead of staggering 662 runs.

Jaiswal (181), who has hit his maiden hundred in the quarter-final, slammed back-to-back centuries in the current one, as he and Jaffer (127), bulldozed a list-less Uttar Pradesh attack.

