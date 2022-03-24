Mumbai Hotel Gives A Pleasant Surprise to Sachin Tendulkar; Master Blaster Shares Video | WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar is considered a god in India. And therefore, wherever he goes his fans do something that would please him. In that series, the Trident Hotel in Mumbai did something which mighty pleased the god of Indian cricket. Tendulkar had checked into the hotel ahead of IPL as he is part of the Mumbai Indians support staff where he also plays a mentor. As he checked in, he found a pleasant surprise. There was an entire timeline of his cricket career, starting from 1988 when he took to first-class cricket, then to his entry to Team India. They had also covered many of Sachin’s personal milestones like his marriage to Anjali in 1995. You can watch the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians are gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins from March 26. The Rohit Sharma-led side will begin its campaign against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at Brabourne Stadium. The players are leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the league and sweating it out in the nets under the supervision of head coach Mahela Jaywardene.

The franchise has set up a bio-secure facility for the players and their family members in Mumbai, called MI Arena. On Thursday, former skipper and team icon Sachin Tendulkar paid a visit to the facility. The presence of the master blaster will surely boost the confidence levels of the youngsters, especially the new faces who were inducted into the squad this year.

MI will enter the contest in search of their sixth title win. The team seems pumped up for the new season but at the same time, the unavailability of Suryakumar Yadav is a great concern to deal with.

On Wednesday, the captain and coach addressed a virtual presser in which Rohit said Suryakumar is still undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and would join the team after getting clearance from there.

“Surya is at NCA at the moment, he is recovering well, he will be here soon and I can’t give you his availability now, whether he will be available for first game or not, but we are trying to get him as soon as possible, once we have the clearance from the NCA,” said Rohit.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here