All-rounder Krunal Pandya Wants to Emulate This Feat Achieved by Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard

Cricket is one sport that is known for the humongous records and elite list of achieving various feats. From getting a hattrick or a five-wicket haul to hitting the maximum runs in an over, several cricketers across the globe have stunned viewers with their outstanding ability to do so. One of the rare feats, which is desired by all batters is hitting six sixes in an over in international cricket. A couple of cricketers have already got their name in this elite list, but they are many who wish to get on to the list. And Mumbai Indians’ star all-rounder Krunal Pandya is one of them.

Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs was the first-ever cricketer to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket. He achieved this feat during the 50-over World Cup in 2007, in a match against the Netherlands. A couple of years later, India’s terrific batter Yuvraj Singh became the other one to smash six maximums. He had hit Stuart Broad all around the park during the inaugural T20 World Cup. Earlier this year, in March West Indies’ Kieron Pollard too made it to this elite list, while USA’s Jaskaran Malhotra became the latest cricketer to join it.

In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, when Krunal was asked about the one record he would like to have under his belt by the end of his career, he said it would be ‘Hitting six sixes in an over.’ A biopic on cricketers is an intriguing trend for some time now, after Mohammad Azharuddin and MS Dhoni, former cricketer and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s biopic is in talks.

The MI all-rounder was also questioned who according to them would essay the role of Pandya brothers if a biopic is made on them. Giving a deep thought to the question, he suggested that Vicky Kaushal should essay his role, while for playing Hardik, Krunal said Ranveer Singh would be a great choice.

