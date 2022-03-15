Mumbai Indians Begin Preparation for IPL; Kishan, Rohit, Bumrah Join Squad

Mumbai: Record five time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday set the ground running for their 2022 campaign. The 12-day strength and conditioning pre-season camp, ahead of Mumbai Indians’ first match, is being held at their in-house training facility at Reliance Jio Stadium in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. “Mumbai Indians will also play a couple of inter-squad practice matches towards the second week of the camp," a media statement issued by Mumbai Indians stated.

The first day training session was preceded with player assessment analysis by the coaching staff lead by director of cricket Zaheer Khan and coach Mahela Jayawardene. Joining Zaheer and Mahela on this task will be Shane Bond, Robin Singh, Kiran More, Rahul Sanghvi, Vinay Kumar, TA Sekar, Paul Chapman and data analyst CKM Dhananjai.

Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma accompanied by speedster Jasprit Bumrah moved from bubble to bubble to join the squad late on Monday night, while Ishan Kishan flew from Bengaluru separately after securing full-fitness certificate from NCA.

