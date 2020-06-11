Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mumbai Indians Begin Training Amid Coronavirus Fear at Reliance Stadium in Ghansoli: Report

In a positive move now, IPL team Mumbai Indians have started training, the first team to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report in Indian Express.

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
Mumbai Indians Begin Training Amid Coronavirus Fear at Reliance Stadium in Ghansoli: Report

Bengaluru:In a positive move now, IPL team Mumbai Indians have started training, the first team to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report in Indian Express.

The players have started training at the Reliance Stadium at Ghansoli in the outskirts of Mumbai. It is surprising that MI decided to resume training in one of worst-affected states in India -- Maharashtra.

All the big players are part of the camp including Rohit Sharma, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, batsmen Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare and pace bowler Dhawal Kulkarni. But the management has made it clear that the camp is not mandatory for the players.

"Mumbai Indians have given the option of training to us. I am eagerly looking forward to getting there. There is nothing like the feeling of holding the bat again. I have hardly stepped out of home in the last two months and have certainly missed playing," Suryakumar Yadav was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

"We are told that all guidelines will be followed including social distancing. And that we might practice with the bowling machine and get some time to bat in the middle," Yadav said.

There is still no decision on the IPL, as to whether it will take place or not. The ICC meeting on Wednesday couldn't come to a conclusion if the T20 World Cup in October will take place or not. If it does not, the BCCI would be looking to host the T20 tournament.

It is learnt that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has written to all the state boards, to start preparing for the cash rich league.

bccicoronavirusiccMumbai IndiansT20 World Cup

