Mumbai Indians Behind the Scenes: Bumrah Shares His First Wankhede Memory

    Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 9, 2018, 4:36 AM IST
    Jasprit Bumrah has been already become a stalwart for the Mumbai Indians in his short time with the franchise, often winning matches single-handedly for his team with his immaculate death bowling.

    Bumrah, in an interview with the MI TV recently shared his memories of playing at the Wankhede stadium for the first time.



    Bumrah, who has been associated with the franchise since 2013, said that he played his first match at Mumbai Indians' fortress in his second season with the team.

    "The atmosphere was just electric...you see a sea of blue everywhere and people are chanting your name, it is a special feeling," the paceman said while describing his first experience of playing at the Wankhede stadium.

    Bumrah has played a pivotal role in keeping Mumbai Indians alive in this year's tournament. His spell of 3/15 against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday tilted the balance of the match in Mumbai's favour allowing the blue brigade to eventually win the do-or-die match.

    First Published: May 17, 2018, 7:46 PM IST
