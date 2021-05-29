Mumbai Indians Best T20 Team in World: Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Praises Five-Time IPL Champion

Former England captain Michael Vaughan considers IPL franchise Mumbai Indians as the best T20 team in the world. Vaughan further expressed his interest in playing under the captaincy of India opener and MI skipper Rohit Sharma, praising him for his leadership qualities.

MI are the most successful franchise in IPL history having won the title a record five times so far. They are followed by Chennai Super Kings who have won the league thrice so far.

During an interview, when asked which current IPL captain he would have liked to play under, Vaughan replied, “Rohit Sharma. Mumbai Indians, the best T20 team in the world without any question. He (Rohit) is a magnificent leader; he is calm and composed; his strategies are very clever and I could see myself next to Rohit.”

MI are the current defending champions having won a second straight title last year when the event was held in the UAE where they defeated first-time finalist Delhi Capitals rather comfortably.

This year, they didn’t have the best of starts, as has been the case but steadily began picking up momentum before the season was suspended with growing coronavirus cases inside the various IPL bio-bubbles.

While Virat Kohli leads Indian cricket team across formats, there have been suggestions from various former cricketers to hand over the reins of at leas the T20 team to Rohit who is currently the vice-captain of the limited-overs teams.

The idea behind the suggestion is that Rohit has proven his captaincy credentials repeatedly over the years the way he has led MI in IPL. Additionally, the opener has been impressive whenever he has led India in limited-overs cricket in the absence of Kohli.

Moreover, experts believe that the shared responsibility will also lessen the burden on Kohli who can then concentrate more on his batting.

