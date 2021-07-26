Mumbai Indians Celebrate Lasith Malinga’s Last ODI Match in 2019

Former Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga has given his nation a lot of memories to cherish. Since his debut in the international circuit in 2004, the pace spearhead formed an invaluable part of Sri Lanka’s line-up. It was two years ago, exactly on this day, whenMalinga brought an end to his glittering One Day career.

Malinga’s last match in the 50-over format came against Bangladesh.Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were up against each other in the first One Day International of the three-match series in Colombo. Malinga’s former IPL franchise Mumbai Indians celebrated the two-year anniversary of the speedster’s last match as they made a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“15 years, 338wickets, 3 hat-tricks, and 8 fifers. On This Day in 2019, the legendary Lasith Malinga bade farewell to the ODI format, leaving us with tons of memories to cherish,” the caption posted by Mumbai Indians read.

Malinga’s last ODI match ended on a sweet note as Sri Lanka won the game by 91 runs to take a lead of 1-0 in the three-match series. The coin flipped in the favor of home captain Dimuth Karunaratne and he opted to put the total on the board. Batting first, Sri Lanka racked up a score of 314 in their 50 overs.

Kusal Perera top-scored for the island nation as he notched up a brilliant century (111 off 99). Malinga walked out to bat at number nine and remained not out after scoring six runs from six deliveries. Chasing 315, the Bangladesh cricket team suffered an annihilation.

The man of the hour ruled the second innings as he produced another fine spell with the ball. Malinga was the highest wicket-taker for the hosts alongside Nuwan Pradeep and the duo picked three wickets each. The pace spearhead’s three wickets included the likes of both the opening batsmen, Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar along with Mustafizur Rahman. The 37-year-old’s last ODI figure read 9.4-2-38-3.

A disciplined bowling effort by Sri Lanka saw Bangladesh collapsing at 223 for ten and handing an easy victory to the hosts.

