Mumbai Indians Elevate Zaheer Khan to Global Head of Cricket Development Role; Mahela Jayawardene Made Head of Performance

The Mumbai Indians on Wednesday announced new global roles for Zaheer Khan and Mahela Jayawardene as part of the team management’s efforts to build a central team. MI recently expanded their global footprints by buying teams in UAE and South Africa T20 leagues.

The management hopes to ensure consistency across their teams on “ethos, values, and learning, that have made MI one of the most loved cricket brands across the globe.”

As part of the structure, Jayawardene and Zaheer have been elevated to the new roles.

Jayawardene has been appointed as the Global Head of Performance, MI, and will provide senior leadership of the group’s cricket operations worldwide, including overall strategic planning, the creation of an integrated global high-performance eco-system, as well as responsibility for each team’s coaching and support structures, working closely with the team head coaches to ensure synergies, a consistent brand of cricket, and implementation of best practices set by MI.

“It is an absolute honour for me to lead MI’s global cricket operations. Mrs. Ambani and Akash’s leadership and guidance have made MI the most valued global cricket franchise and I am very happy to see MI grow globally. I look forward to this new responsibility to build a strong cohesive global brand of cricket,” Jayawardene said in a statement.

On the other hand, Zaheer has been appointed as the Global Head of Cricket Development, MI and will be responsible for player development, building on MI’s robust program around talent identification and grooming and adopting the same across geographies, which has been core to MI’s philosophy and success. Each geography comes with its unique set of challenges and Zaheer’s elevated role will play an important role helping MI teams across the globe.

“I am humbled to take on this new role and thank Mrs. Nita Ambani and Akash for their faith in me. MI has been home for me as a player and as a coaching team member, and now as we embark on a new journey, I look ahead to working closely with all the stakeholders in the global network to unearth new potential that can join the family,” Zaheer said.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm us confident the duo will be able to replicate the success Mumbai Indians have tasted in the Indian Premier League.

“I’m happy to have Mahela and Zak as part of our global core team. Both have been an integral part of the MI family and embody the spirit of the cricket MI stands for. I’m confident that they would be able to ensure the same flows through all our teams globally and make a difference in the cricketing ecosystems across the globe,” Akash said.

