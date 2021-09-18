Mumbai Indians Full Fixtures For IPL 2021, UAE Leg: Check Match Timings, Squad Updates And Venues

Defending Champions Mumbai Indians will be again one of the top contenders for winning the IPL once the season resumes from Sunday. Despite mixed start to their 14th season, the five-time winners seemed to be getting into the groove before the season was halted. They are currently fourth in IPL 2021 standings with eight points to their name.

The Rohit Sharma-led team has secured victory in four out of seven matches so far. They were beaten by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals in India while they won against Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals.

In hunt of their record-extending sixth title, the defending champions need at least three more wins to ensure a top-four finish. They are scheduled to kickstart the second half of the league from Sunday when they face CSK on September 19 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Here’s a full list of Mumbai Indians’ fixtures in the remainder of IPL 2021.

September 19, 2021: vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai (07:30 PM IST)

September 23, 2021: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi (07:30 PM IST)

September 26, 2021: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai (07:30 PM IST)

September 28, 2021: vs Punjab Kings, Abu Dhabi (07:30 PM IST)

October 02, 2021: vs Delhi Capitals, Sharjah (03:30 PM IST)

October 05, 2021: vs Rajasthan Royals, Sharjah (07:30 PM IST)

October 08, 2021: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi (03:30 PM IST)

Telecast Details

The broadcasting rights of IPL 2021 in India are with the Star Sports Network.

Live-streaming: All the IPL 2021 games will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn

