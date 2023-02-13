Mumbai Indians Full Players List, WPL 2023 Auction: Check Out The Complete Squad

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are going to be a part of history with their presence in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). They have been one of the favourites in the Indian Premier League and the same will be expected when a bunch of talented women cricketers will don the jersey at the WPL. The second-most expensive team bought, the Mumbai franchise will look forward to having a great season ahead.

Know about the owners

Indiawin Sports Private Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is owned by Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. His wife Nita Ambani and son Akash Ambani are the proud owners of MI. The group bought the Mumbai franchise of the WPL for Rs 912.99 crore, becoming the second-most expensive team to be bought in the team bidding organised by the BCCI.

Money Spent: Rs 12 Crore

Full Squad:

Player Nationality Type Price (in INR) Natalie Sciver* England All-rounder 3.2 crore Pooja Vastrakar India All-rounder 1.9 crore Harmanpreet Kaur India All-rounder 1.8 crore Yastika Bhatia India Wicket-keeper 1.5 core Amelia Kerr* New Zealand All-rounder 1 crore Amanjot Kaur India All-rounder 50 lakh Hayley Matthews* West Indies All-rounder 40 lakh Chloe Tryon* South Africa All-rounder 30 lakh Heather Graham* Australia All-rounder 30 lakh Issy Wong* England All-rounder 30 lakh Priyanka Bala India Wicket-keeper 20 lakh Dhara Gujjar India Batter 10 lakh Humairaa Kaazi India All-rounder 10 lakh Jintimani Kalita India All-rounder 10 lakh Neelam Bisht India All-rounder 10 lakh Saika Ishaque India Bowler 10 lakh Sonam Yadav India Bowler 10 lakh

(* denotes overseas players)

Overseas Players: 6

Coaching Staff:

Charlotte Edwards – Head coach

Two-time World Cup-winning captain, England’s Charlotte Edwards has been right at the forefront of this modern-day cricket revolution. With the 2009 T20 World Cup, the 2009 ODI World Cup, three Ashes wins, an ICC Cricketer of the Year title, and a proper stamp of her presence on the game in her kitty, she turned to coaching after retirement in 2018.

Jhulan Goswami – Bowling Coach and Team Mentor

Jhulan retired recently as the highest ODI wicket-taker in the world. At one point, she was even the quickest bowler going around. Her debut came in 2002, an ICC Player of the Year award came along in 2007, a Padma Shri followed in 2012, a postal stamp in her honour came about in 2018, and now, in 2023, she’s all set to join the #OneFamily and don the coaching hat.

Devieka Palshikaar – Batting Coach

Palshikaar represented India in one Test and 15 ODIs from 2006-08. She turned to coaching after her retirement. She has been an assistant coach with the Indian (2014-16) and the Bangladeshi (2018-20) national sides, the head coach at Baroda in the Indian domestic circuit, and the head coach at Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge.

Get the latest Cricket News here