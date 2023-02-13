CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home » Cricket Home » News » Mumbai Indians Full Players List, WPL 2023 Auction: Check Out The Complete Squad
2-MIN READ

Mumbai Indians Full Players List, WPL 2023 Auction: Check Out The Complete Squad

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 21:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Mumbai Indians One Family (Photo - mi.com)

Mumbai Indians One Family (Photo - mi.com)

Mumbai Indians' WPL Team: Here you will get all the latest information about Mumbai Indians' full team squad, coaching staff for the inaugural Women's Premier League

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are going to be a part of history with their presence in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). They have been one of the favourites in the Indian Premier League and the same will be expected when a bunch of talented women cricketers will don the jersey at the WPL. The second-most expensive team bought, the Mumbai franchise will look forward to having a great season ahead.

Know about the owners

Indiawin Sports Private Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is owned by Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. His wife Nita Ambani and son Akash Ambani are the proud owners of MI. The group bought the Mumbai franchise of the WPL for Rs 912.99 crore, becoming the second-most expensive team to be bought in the team bidding organised by the BCCI.

Money Spent: Rs 12 Crore

Full Squad:

PlayerNationalityTypePrice (in INR)
Natalie Sciver*EnglandAll-rounder3.2 crore
Pooja VastrakarIndiaAll-rounder1.9 crore
Harmanpreet KaurIndiaAll-rounder1.8 crore
Yastika BhatiaIndiaWicket-keeper1.5 core
Amelia Kerr*New ZealandAll-rounder1 crore
Amanjot KaurIndiaAll-rounder50 lakh
Hayley Matthews*West IndiesAll-rounder40 lakh
Chloe Tryon*South AfricaAll-rounder30 lakh
Heather Graham*AustraliaAll-rounder30 lakh
Issy Wong*EnglandAll-rounder30 lakh
Priyanka BalaIndiaWicket-keeper20 lakh
Dhara GujjarIndiaBatter10 lakh
Humairaa KaaziIndiaAll-rounder10 lakh
Jintimani KalitaIndiaAll-rounder10 lakh
Neelam BishtIndiaAll-rounder10 lakh
Saika IshaqueIndiaBowler10 lakh
Sonam YadavIndiaBowler10 lakh

(* denotes overseas players)

Overseas Players: 6

Coaching Staff:

Charlotte Edwards – Head coach

Two-time World Cup-winning captain, England’s Charlotte Edwards has been right at the forefront of this modern-day cricket revolution. With the 2009 T20 World Cup, the 2009 ODI World Cup, three Ashes wins, an ICC Cricketer of the Year title, and a proper stamp of her presence on the game in her kitty, she turned to coaching after retirement in 2018.

Jhulan Goswami – Bowling Coach and Team Mentor

Jhulan retired recently as the highest ODI wicket-taker in the world. At one point, she was even the quickest bowler going around. Her debut came in 2002, an ICC Player of the Year award came along in 2007, a Padma Shri followed in 2012, a postal stamp in her honour came about in 2018, and now, in 2023, she’s all set to join the #OneFamily and don the coaching hat.

Devieka Palshikaar – Batting Coach

Palshikaar represented India in one Test and 15 ODIs from 2006-08. She turned to coaching after her retirement. She has been an assistant coach with the Indian (2014-16) and the Bangladeshi (2018-20) national sides, the head coach at Baroda in the Indian domestic circuit, and the head coach at Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge.

Get the latest Cricket News here

About the Author
Cricketnext Staff
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Mumbai Indians
  2. Women's Premier League
  3. WPL
  4. WPL 2023
  5. WPL 2023 Auctions
  6. WPL Auction
first published:February 13, 2023, 21:09 IST
last updated:February 13, 2023, 21:11 IST
Read More