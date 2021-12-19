'Mumbai Indians Have Set Template for Sports Teams Worldwide'-Lucknow IPL Franchise Owner Sanjiv Goenka

Lucknow franchise Sanjiv Goenka has revealed that he is a huge fan of Mumbai Indians’ success in IPL, adding that they have set a model to emulate for other sports teams across the world. He also gave a peek into new mentor Gautam Gambhir’s role, saying that he will playing a ‘motivational role.’ The Lucknow franchise has made some big appointments on Saturday, naming Andy Flower as their head coach and Gautam Gambhir as their mentor. Reports are that KL Rahul will take up the role of captain.

“I have to follow the system [mega auctions],” he said during an interaction with TOI. “I have no role in the rules and regulations [of the IPL]. That said, the biggest inspiration for me is Mumbai Indians. What they have achieved, and how they have gone about it, is a template for not only other IPL teams but sports franchises worldwide.”

“Gautam will primarily have a motivational role to play,” he said. “He will also help to create a blueprint for the franchise in the long term. We wanted to have people with a proven track record of success. Gautam has also successfully groomed a generation of youngsters for KKR and that went in his favour.”

“He has an image of being a totally non-partisan leader with a focus on results. Look at what he did for KKR. Fundamentally we would like the dressing room to be geared towards a culture of performance,” Goenka added.

The IPL 2022 will be a huge affair as it will see two new teams in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. Lucknow will be owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka group. They had also owned the Rising Super Giants—a former IPL franchise based out of Pune where MS Dhoni was the captain. The team played two seasons and went onto make the final of 2017 edition where they lost the summit clash to Mumbai Indians.

