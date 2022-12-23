Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Auction: Full List of Players

Mumbai Indians, the most successful team in IPL history, will aim to be back where they belong when the new season gets underway next year. The five-time IPL winners didn’t have the best times during IPL 2022 despite boasting some of the biggest T20 stars in their set-up. To fix that, MI have taken the first step - by releasing players they either consider do not fit into their plans or are surplus to their requirements. Now, they will enter the IPL 2023 auction aiming to fill nine vacant slots of which three can be overseas players.

They have a remaining purse of Rs 20.55 crore - the fourth most among the 10 teams aiming to shore up their respective squads at the mini-auction in Kochi today.

Mumbai Indians Purse: Rs 20.55 crore

Slots Available: Nine

Overseas Slots: Three

Mumbai Indians Players Retained/Traded: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Dewald Brevis, Jason Behrendorff, Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Verma, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Ramandeep Singh, Arjun Tendulkar.

Mumbai Indians Players Bought at Auction:

Cameron Green - Rs 17.54 Crore Jhye Richardson - Rs 1.5 Crore Piyush Chawla - Rs 50 Lakh Shams Mulani - Rs 20 Lakh Nehal Wadhera - Rs 20 Lakh Vishnu Vinod - Rs 20 Lakh Duan Jansen - Rs 20 Lakh

How They Fared Last Season?

Mumbai Indians won four of their 14 matches while tasted defeat in the remaining. With that, they finished last in the 10-team competition.

