Mumbai Indians' Kartikeya Singh to Return Home After 9 Years of Hustle

Mumbai Indians may not have had the best of seasons but the team found some exciting uncapped Indian players in this edition of IPL. One of such finds is spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh who made his debut against Rajasthan Royals, starring in Mumbai’s first victory of the season. The 24-year-old picked the wicket of Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson while giving just 19 runs in his four-over spell. Kartikeya’s journey from the lanes of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur to Mumbai Indians’ dressing room has not been an easy one.

The left-arm spinner moved to Delhi to pursue cricket when he was just 15 and has not visited back since then. The wait for more than 9 years is finally going to end after the IPL. In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on Twitter, Kartikeya narrated how he promised himself that he will return only after becoming successful.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“When I left my house, I had thought to myself that I would go back only if I had achieved something. Mumbai Indians have supported me a lot. When my bowling came, Rohit Bhaiya told me to bowl without any hesitation,” he said. Kartikeya also talked about his father’s reaction when he got to know about his debut.

Kartikeya was roped in as a replacement for pacer Arshad Khan who was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. The left-arm spinner has played nine first-class and List A matches for his domestic side Madhya Pradesh where 35 and 18 wickets. Kartikeya has 9 wickets in his domestic T20 career of 8 games.

To support his dream of playing professional cricket, Kartikeya worked as a labourer in a factory near Ghaziabad while he trained at a cricket academy run by coach Sanjay Bhardwaj in Delhi. He travelled over 80 km to reach the academy. Looking at the youngster’s struggle, Bhardwaj, who counts the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Amit Mishra among his students, not only taught him for free but also offered him a place to stay at his academy.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here