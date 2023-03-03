Mumbai Indians Launch Their Inaugural Campaign ‘Aali Re’ Ahead of WPL 2023

Fifteen years after their debut in the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians are all geared up for the first season of the Women’s Premier League.

To mark the momentous occasion, Mumbai Indians have unveiled a brand new marketing campaign, Aali Re, which celebrates women and their incredible spirit. Aali Re is a simple yet powerful twist to the iconic clarion call of Aala Re associated with the Mumbai Indians. The 360-degree campaign will be spread across various mediums such as TV, digital, outdoor, and radio, with the Aali Re anthem being a particular highlight, inspired by the original ‘Aala Re’ anthem, which now features women vocalist. Watch the Aali Re anthem here.

Mumbai Indians have always prided themselves on not just the spirit with which they play the game but also the spirit which embodies the city of dreams, Mumbai. The campaign aims to capture that zest and herald the beginning of something special and path-breaking. Mumbai Indians have always championed equal opportunities for boys and girls in sports and education, and to further cement the philosophy, Aali Re, which means ‘she has arrived’, celebrates the pioneering bunch of women who will be the first to don the iconic and customized blue and gold with a dash of coral, jersey in the WPL.

Explaining the campaign further, a Mumbai Indians spokesperson says, “With this being the inaugural edition, the Mumbai Indians women’s team will have the opportunity to shape the future of women’s cricket and young women in sports. They will also inspire countless girls to make a career in sport and also encourage families to support budding athletes. Our campaign Aali Re captures that emotion."

Just like their players, Mumbai Indians also have the most passionate and loyal fans, the MI Paltan, who are the backbone of the team and stand behind them through all highs and lows. With the start of the WPL, the fans will get the chance to come to the stadium and show their support. This time by getting behind this remarkable bunch of women, who will look to continue Mumbai Indians’ legacy of playing stylish and gutsy cricket that takes the game forward to leave an indelible mark on the supporters.

The women’s team’s arrival marks the beginning of a new era for Mumbai Indians. The fans can expect the team to play the same brand of exciting cricket that has been associated with the Mumbai Indians over the years, which in turn will inspire a lot of younger girls to take up the sport.

Here’s launching Aali Re, a campaign that hopes to celebrate this bunch of women’s cricketers and bring to the forefront their journey and stories, which will inspire the generations to come and buy tickets here to support them in the stadiums and at home.

