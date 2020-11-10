Mumbai Indians May Try Off-Spinner Jayant Yadav,' Hints Captain Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has said that off-spinner Jayant Yadav could be an option for Tuesdays Indian Premier League (IPL) final as Delhi Capitals (DC) have a number of left-handed batsmen
- IANS
- Updated: November 10, 2020, 12:21 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has said that off-spinner Jayant Yadav could be an option for Tuesdays Indian Premier League (IPL) final as Delhi Capitals (DC) have a number of left-handed batsmen.
IPL 2020 Final Preview | MI vs DC Head to Head Record | MI vs DC Dubai Weather Forecast, Pitch Report
DC have Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel, all left-handers who can bat well and have played important innings this season.
Also Read: IPL Final Biggest After World Cup Final, Admits Keiron Pollard
"With the number of lefties they have, Jayant is a good option. He played the second last league stage game [on October 31], against Delhi, he bowled pretty well. They have three lefties in the middle order. He has also played for DC before and understands them well. He is a great option," said Sharma while addressing the media. In his lone game, Yadav failed to take a wicket. Sharma added that MI will carry psychological advantage into the final, having beaten DC in both league stage games, but he added that they would have to take this as a new game and DC as new opponents.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
"Every game is a new game; every day is a new day. You can't dwell on it [the past results]. One guy having a good game can take the game away from you. Again, nothing changes for us. New game, new opponent. We have to think of them as a new opponent and keep doing the right things," Sharma said. The right-handed batsman said that winning the toss will be crucial but they cannot rely completely on it. "Look, winning the toss is very crucial but it shouldn't make a difference for us. We need to take that away. We need to bat and bowl well and we'll win," said Sharma.
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Qualifier 208 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiDelhi beat Hyderabad by 17 runs
-
BLR vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Eliminator06 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiHyderabad beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Qualifier 105 Nov, 2020 DubaiMumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
-
MUM vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5603 Nov, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 5502 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiDelhi beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches