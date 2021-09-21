Mumbai Indians Mentor Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys Day Off With 'SON' Arjun, Sand and Surf

Sachin Tendulkar, mentor of the Mumbai Indians, who joined the reigning IPL champions in UAE last week, made full use of the day off to blow some steam with his son Arjun Tendulkar in Abu Dhabi. On Tuesday, Sachin took to Instagram to share pictures with Arjun and the father-son duo can be seen chilling at the beach. While Sachin was wearing a yellow T-shirt, Arjun, who was picked up by Mumbai Indians in the last auction sported a red cut-sleeved T-shirt. Sachin captioned the post, “With my SONshine!"

The post garnered over 11 lakh likes at the time of filing this report, even Sara Tendulkar, Sachin’ daughter showered love on the post and commented with three red hearts. Meanwhile, Vinod Kambli, Sachin’s longtime friend wrote, “Bade miya toh bade miya chote miya subhan allah"

Sachin reached the UAE a few days ago, and was under mandatory quarantine before joining the Mumbai Indians camp. MI had shared a video of the 48-year-old joining the team on the field during the training session.

This is for the first time in his career that Arjun is officially being guided by his father Sachin Tendulkar. MI bought Arjun at his base price of Rs. 20 lakhs during the IPL auction earlier this year. The 21-year-old is however, yet to make his Indian Premier League debut. Arjun is left-handed batsman and a left-arm fast bowler. Earlier this year, in January, he had made his Mumbai senior T20 team debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

After getting picked by the Mumbai-based franchise, junior Tendulkar thanked the MI think tank for showing faith in him. “I would like to thank the coaches, owners and the support staff for showing faith in me," he had said, adding that he was “excited to join the MI Paltan", and “can’t wait to wear the blue and gold".

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are currently fourth in the IPL 2021 points table with eight points from as many matches and they take on Kolkata Knight Riders next after starting the UAE leg of thye cash-rich league with a loss.

