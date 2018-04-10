IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Dealt Huge Blow as Pat Cummins is Ruled Out for Season

Cricket Australia has confirmed that the 24-year old fast bowler will be out of action due to a "bone oedema in his vertebrae" – which in simpler terms means a swelling in the joint, which is not the more serious stress fracture.
CA's Team Physiotherapist, David Beakley said, "Pat has experienced some back soreness during the fourth Test in South Africa. Follow-up scans have confirmed that he has bone oedema in his vertebrae.
"It is important that Pat has time off bowling, to prevent the injury becoming more serious and consequently we have made the decision to rule Pat out of the IPL.
"Pat will now undergo a period of recovery and rehabilitation and we will look to re-scan him in a few weeks to assess the healing.
"Following this we will be in a better position to decide on Pat's return to play timeline including participation in the limited overs tour of the UK."
Cummins has played 13 consecutive Test matches for Australia since being introduced to the arena on the Australians tour of India last year, has bowled close to 450 overs since the last Australian summer.
Pat Cummins now becomes the second Australian fast bowler after Mitchell Starc who also pulled out of the Kolkata Knight Riders side due to injury to miss the IPL this season even after being picked by one of the franchises.
Australia's next Test engagement is expected to be later this year in October against Pakistan in the UAE before visits by South Africa, India and Sri Lanka next summer.
First Published: April 10, 2018, 9:15 AM IST