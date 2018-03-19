Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: March 19, 2018, 1:36 PM IST
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Pick Mitchell McClenaghan As Injured Behrendorff's Replacement

New Delhi: Kiwi pacer Mitchell McClenaghan is all set to replace injured Jason Behrendorff in Mumbai Indians squad for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. The Aussie left-arm pacer has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back problem.

A release from the BCCI confirmed the same. It read, “Mr. Behrendorff is suffering from a back problem and has been ruled out of the VIVO IPL 2018. In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Mumbai Indians were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP).”

Behrendorff was bought by the Mumbai outfit for 1.5 cr, whereas his replacement McClenaghan was picked for 1 cr, his base price.

This will be McClenaghan's fourth season in the IPL, after the tournament's technical committee approved the replacement. He went unsold in the IPL Auctions that were held in January. In the past seasons he had done well for Mumbai, and took 19 wickets in 14 games last year.

Mumbai Indians play their first match on the opening day of the tournament against two-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 7.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.

First Published: March 19, 2018, 1:26 PM IST

