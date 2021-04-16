Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock has a long practice session under the lights, Watch

Mumbai Indians’ South African recruit Quinton de Kock had a mini practice session under the lights at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai ahead of their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.De Kock missed the first game for the Indians against the Royal Challengers Bangalore because of quarantine procedures. The wicketkeeper-batsman played Mumbai’s second game against Kolkata Knight Riders, which the defending champions somehow won from the jaws of defeat. However, the 28-year-old didn’t have a good game personally as he could only manage 2 off 6 balls before falling to Varun Chakravarthy.

Ahead of his second game of the season, de Kock went out to practice under the lights and could be seen middling some balls in the practice nets. Talking to Mumbai Indians’ channel, the Protea was heard talking about how it is difficult to spot the ball at the Chepauk in the light. He went on to add that he is playing under the lights after a while and therefore, he came to play and practice in the evening to get accustomed to the situation.

De Kock batted for almost an hour and as he walked away, the cameraman asked if his eyes are used to the lights now, he said yes and looked all ready to take on an impressive Sunrisers attack on Saturday.

Mumbai have so far played two games in this year’s IPL with their record being one win and one loss. They started their campaign with a loss against Virat Kohli’s RCB before bouncing back and winning from an improbable position against KKR, where they didn’t let the opposite teamscore 31 runs from 30 balls and ended up winning by 10 runs to register their first points of the season.

Rahul Chahar (4/27) and Krunal Pandya (1/13) starred for the Indians in their game against Kolkata following a bad batting display from the batsmen.

