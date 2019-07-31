starts in
Mumbai Indians Trade Markande for Rutherford with Delhi Capitals

Cricketnext Staff |July 31, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
IPL defending champions Mumbai Indians have traded legspinner Mayank Markande for West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford with Delhi Capitals.

Markande made an impressive debut with Mumbai in IPL 2018, playing each of their 14 matches in the tournament. However, Mumbai preferred the leg-spin of Rahul Chahar in IPL 2019, with Markande playing only three matches.

Markande has played one T20I for India, and is also a regular in India A squads. Delhi, who bowed out at Qualifier 2 last year, already have three legspinners in Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane and Rahul Tewatia.

"We wish Mayank the very best for his future. He is a brilliant talent and we were fortunate to have spotted and nurtured him early. It is a difficult decision for us, but we are releasing him for better cricketing prospects and know that he is on the cusp of emerging as yet another shining star of Indian cricket. He will always be a part of the Mumbai Indians family," said Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani.

Rutherford, 20, has played one T20I for West Indies. He made his IPL debut last year and played seven matches, scoring 73 runs and picking only one wicket.

"I am excited to welcome the talented Sherfane into our family. He has impressed us with his all-round skills and match-winning attitude. His exploits across the world at such an early stage of his career have been impressive and we believe he finds his home at MI," said Ambani.

