Mumbai Indians Reveal Travel Plans: Chartered Flights Arranged, Management to Remain in Delhi Till All Members Reach Their Destination

Mumbai Indians on Thursday gave a brief about how they plan to send their members back to home after IPL 2021 was postponed midway through the season earlier this week. The five-time IPL winners have arranged different chartered flights for entire contingent belonging to different parts of the world.

In a series of tweet, MI revealed that its Australian members will be flying to Maldives where after undergoing 14 days quarantine, they will return home. On the other hand, charter flight has also been arranged for its Indian contingent.

“Australian players and support staff members will fly to Maldives on a special charter. MI has made arrangements for their 14 days quarantine stay in Maldives before flying them back to Australia,” MI posted.

“Mumbai & Ahmedabad based players and support staff members will return home via Ahmedabad on a charter flight. The Cabin crew has completed 7 days quarantine at the team hotel in Delhi,” read another tweet.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene will also fly to Maldives along with the Australians and complete the quarantine period before returning to Sri Lanka.

“Players and support staff from New Zealand, South Africa and the Caribbean will fly to Auckland, Johannesburg and Trinidad on their respective charter flights arranged by MI,” read another post.

Meanwhile, MI’s Indian players have embarked on their journey back to their hometowns.

“All Covid-19 related travel & safety protocols have been diligently adhered,” the franchise said adding they have “consulted the concerned cricket boards through BCCI & updated them about the travel arrangements made for their respective players.”

The management has decided to stay back in Delhi till the time their entire contingent has reached their respective destinations. “MI management will stay back in Delhi till all members of the MI contingent reach their respective destinations safely,” said another post.

