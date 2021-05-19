Mumbai Indians Shower Love on Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who plays for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, has become an integral part of the franchise. Time and again, the speedster has proved his worth by turning crucial matches for MI.

This year’s IPL edition has been halted in wake of some players testing positive for Covid-19, but this can’t stop the MI from showering their love on everyone’s favourite bowler. Mumbai Indians tweeted a picture of Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan chilling at their home. Calling the picture “One family”, the franchise put out a blue heart emoji for the couple.

Bumrah married Sanjana, a cricket host, on March 15 this year ina private affair in Goa. However, both of them left for their duties ahead of the IPL 2021, and were reunited only after the tournament was suspended midway earlier this month.

Bumrah was first spotted by John Wright, the then head coach of Mumbai Indians, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and drafted him in the squad. He was nurtured in the franchise by the Sri Lankan veteran Lasith Malinga who boosted his confidence and strength.

The 27-year-old right-arm quick is associated with Mumbai Indians since 2013, the year when the franchise first took home the IPL title. Three years later, Bumrah made his international debut against Australia where he was sent as a replacement for injured Mohammed Shami.

From that point, therewas no turning back for Bumrahand over the course of more than six years in international cricket, he has cemented his position in all the formats of the game. The young gun has played 18 tests, 67 ODIs and 50 T20Is for India and has churned 84, 108 and 59 wickets in the respective formats.

Known for his superb bowling in death overs, Bumrah is number four on ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings.

