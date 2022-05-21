Mumbai Indians Squad Against Delhi Capitals: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 69

Mumbai Indians Squad, Delhi Capitals Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Today’s IPL 2022 Match 69: Set to finish at the bottom of the points table for the first time in IPL history, Mumbai Indians will look to end this season on a winning note against Delhi Capitals. For the Rishabh Pant-led side, the match will be a do-or-die contest for a playoff berth. Delhi will come into the contest riding high on confidence from two consecutive wins. Batting first against Punjab Kings in their previous match, Delhi got to a total of 159 banking on a 63 by Mitchell Marsh.

While the total looked to be below par considering Delhi Capitals’ solid start, the bowlers ensured that it was good enough. Punjab was restricted to 142 and the Rishabh Pant-led side registered a 17 run victory to keep their play qualification hopes alive.

Mumbai Indians faced yet another defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match.

Chasing a target of 194, Mumbai Indians got off to good start with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan putting up a 95-run opening stand. Mumbai appeared to be cruising away to a victory near the halfway mark, but Washington Sundar steered Hyderabad back in-game. Sundar dismissed Sundar at 48 in the eleventh over of the innings. Capitalizing on Sundar’s breakthrough, Umran Malik picked three quick wickets and suddenly the game was now tilted in favour of Hyderabad.

But the rollercoaster ride hadn’t ended yet. Mumbai’s Tim David with his 18-ball 46 launched a lethal attack on Hyderabad bowlers turning the game in favour of his side

Hyderabad eventually managed to keep their nerves calm and won the game by three runs.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (captain) and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel AhmedMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals squads:

Mumbai Indians squad for 2022 IPL: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal.

Delhi Capitals Squad for 2022 IPL: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

