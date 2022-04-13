Mumbai Indians Squad Against Punjab Kings: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 23

Mumbai Indians will be fighting for survival in IPL 2022 when they clash with Punjab Kings. Rohit Sharma and Co. are in a dire need of a victory as they are second-last in the points table with no win from four matches.

Mumbai Indians have one of the best batting line-ups with Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kisha, and Suryakumar Yadav at the top. Kieron Pollard is a powerhouse in the middle-order but the all-rounder is yet to show his full potential this season. Meanwhile, Tilak Verma and Dewald Brevis have emerged as emerging talents with the bat.

The team is struggling because of the inability to deliver good performances with the ball. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, they have no bowler who can be trusted to deliver back-to-back good performances. Mumbai are likely to field the same playing XI as they don’t have much bench strength when it comes to the bowling department.

Coming to Punjab Kings, they are likely to make two changes in their squad. In their last game against Gujarat Titans, Odean Smith went for a lot of runs. He can be rested to make way for Bhanuka Rajapaksa. The Sri Lankan star was highly impressive in the first three games due to his power-hitting abilities.

The removal of Smith leaves Punjab with just five bowlers. This means they can replace the wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma with all-rounder Rishi Dhawan.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI:

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings squads:

Mumbai Indians’ squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh

Punjab Kings’ Squad: Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone

