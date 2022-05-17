Mumbai Indians Squad Against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Probable Playing 11s for MI vs SRH IPL 2022 Match 65

After five consecutive victories in the first leg of IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s campaign seems to have lost momentum. Placed at number eight on the points table after its loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match, the Kane Williamson-led side will have to win both of its remaining matches to secure a playoff berth. Mumbai Indians on the other hand will into the contest with nothing to lose in terms of its destiny in the tournament but will be eager to climb up the points table and finish the tournament on a high note. The Rohit Sharma led side is presently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just three victories from 12 matches.

The side, however, will come into the contest with a brilliant victory against Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Opting to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians showcased high-class bowling performance to bundle up CSK’s star-studded line-up at less than 100 runs. Mumbai put pressure on Chennai right from the first over by picking two crucial wickets. CSK struggled to overcome the early jolts and wickets falling at regular intervals.

While skipper MS Dhoni attempted to offer stability to Chennai’s innings with a resilient 36, his efforts could not turn things around. Chennai Super Kings were bowled out at 97

The chase, however, was not a smooth ride for Mumbai Indians wither. The team lost four early wickets before Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen ensured that the side got past the winning line.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Staring XI:

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad squads:

Mumbai Indians squad for 2022 IPL: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for 2022 IPL: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here