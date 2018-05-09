IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav Leads the Way Among Uncapped Players

Yadav, who has scored the most number of runs amongst the Mumbai Indians batsmen so far with a total of 399 from 10 innings is also the leading run-getter at this point in time amongst the uncapped players. Yadav, who's previous best season was in 2016 when totalled 186 runs, has managed to score three half centuries and averages 39.90 this season with a strike rate of 132.11.
Suryakumar who will next play the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, against whom he played a scintillating innings of 59 of just 39 balls will be looking to help his side build on the recently gained momentum.
Other than single-handedly being the biggest contributor to backbone of the Mumbai batting line-up this season, Yadav also has the chance of setting a new record which would see him become the highest run getter by an Indian uncapped player in a season. The record is currently held by Paul Valthaty with a total score of 463 in the season of 2011.
Yadav, is also just a couple of runs away from becoming the highest run scorer as an uncapped player Indian. The record is currently held by Manan Vohra with a tally of 1012 runs, while Yadav has 1011 runs to his name.
First Published: May 9, 2018, 11:02 AM IST