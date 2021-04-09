MI vs RCB Live Streaming: Watch Live Streaming of Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Today's IPL 2021 Match Online on Disney + Hotstar

In the opening fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, five-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 1 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Unfortunately, even this year, there will be no attendance due to the raging COVID-19 cases in the country, however, that does not stop the IPL fever. Fans can catch all the action live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network.

While Mumbai Indians did not spend much but have invested in youngsters including Arjun Tendulkar and a few overseas players. It will be interesting to see the playing XIs for the opening clash as that sets the tempo for either side in the tournament. RCB will look for Glenn Maxwell to show some magic with his bat.

MI vs RCB Live Blog, IPL 2021, Match 1

Who will get the upper hand in the opening clash- Rohit’s Mumbai Indians or Virat’s RCB? For all cricket enthusiasts, we are here with when and where to watch the IPL MI vs RCB live match streaming details online.

When will the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The match will be played on April 9, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL MI vs RCB match will begin at 7.30 PM according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live match can be streamed on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 SD for English and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 SD channels for Hindi commentary.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

The Indian Premier League 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Ishan Kishan, Keiron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jimmy Neesham, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: AB de Villiers, Virat kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini.

