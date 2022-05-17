Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

With 10 points from 12 matches, eighth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad still have a chance to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoff. Hyderabad have two more matches left in the ongoing edition of IPL. But mere two wins will not be enough for them to ensure a playoff berth as the Kane Williamson-led side will have to depend on other results.

In a must-win match, Hyderabad will be taking on a depleted Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium. Hyderabad come into the fixture after suffering five back-to-back defeats in their last five games.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with six points from 12 matches.

Ahead of Tuesday’s IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played?

The 65th IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place on May 17, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

