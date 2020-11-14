Mumbai Indians Will Use IPL Trading Windows During Pandemic, Says Coach Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene says they will look towards trading windows to fill any gaps they have in the coming year.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has said that since the pandemic has made things difficult for the franchise to do regular scouting, they will look towards trading windows to fill any gaps they have in the coming year.

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Should Be India's T20 Captain After IPL Success, Say Former Cricketers

"Usually we have time to do our camps and go through the scouting and find new talented players and see new areas to improve in the squad. But unfortunately, with the pandemic, we don't have that much time to do that much planning. I think India is pretty much under lockdown," said Jayawardene while speaking on Sky Sports.

"We are still unsure about whether we will have a small or big auction. We keep in touch with owners and franchisees over 12 months. Fortunately, we have two-three trading windows so we will see how we can boost our squad and do stuff because every year you need to develop and have different options," he added.

IPL 2020: I Don't Run Behind My Players With Stick In Hand, Says Captain Rohit Sharma

Jayawardene explained that he had talked to the players ahead of the tournament to break the jinx of not winning a tournament in odd years.

"There was some pressure, we weren't winning even years. We kept winning in odd years, so that was a bit of a challenge. So that was something that I put down on the board for the guys at the beginning of the season as a challenge that we need to do this and try and focus on that. But we never had that thing that we have to win it," said Jayawardene.

BCCI Plans to Introduce Ninth Team for IPL 2021, Full Auction on Cards Too - Report

The Sri Lankan said that the first hurdle was to qualify for the play-offs as IPL is full of uncertainties with teams making comebacks.

"The first hurdle was to qualify because in IPL the toughest thing is to qualify for the playoffs, you know. You'll never know because lots of teams make those late charges and stuff like that and to try and be the top two teams gives you that cushion. So those are the things and once we got there. There was a little bit of pressure but the experience in our camp, we handled it well," Jayawardene said.