Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for MI vs RCB, WPL 2023, March 6

Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Two of the biggest stars of the Indian Women’s cricket team will clash today when Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women face-off in the Women’s Premier League. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians Women will hope that they can fend off Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. Mumbai Indians Women will certainly be the favourites as they are coming into this match after scoring an impressive win in the tournament opener. Besides, Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr appear to be in the form of their lives. On the other hand, RCB lost their first match against Delhi Capitals by 60 runs. Their bowlers leaked too many runs and none of their batters could convert their good starts. Smriti Mandhana and Co will have to bring their A game on Monday if they are to compete against the formidable Mumbai Indians Women side.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be played on March 6.

Where will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women begin?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar

MI-W vs RCB-W Predicted Playing XI:

MI-W: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (a), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Neelam Bisht, Jintimani Kalita

RCB-W: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh Thakur

