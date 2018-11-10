Mumbai Pacer Tushar Deshpande Picks Club Cricket Over Kings XI Punjab Trial

Loading...
"I've never gone for trials with an IPL team,” Deshpande told Times of India. “Earlier too, the Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils and the Rajasthan Royals called me for trials. I believe that if I'm giving my 100% in the matches that I'm playing in, why should I give trials?
“There's nothing that I'll gain by giving these trials. If I bowl well in the matches that I'm playing in, then someone will obviously pick me,” he said.
Deshpande has come into the spotlight recently after his impressive showing in the domestic circuit. He claimed six for 70 for Mumbai against Railways in the Ranji Trophy opener as his side clinched maximum points via a first innings lead. He performed exceptionally well in the List A tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he finished with 15 wickets in eight games as Mumbai went on to win the competition for the third time.
But instead of turning up for the trails that were held on Friday and Saturday, the youngster decided to take the field for his club Parsee Gymkhana in a Purshottam Shield second round match against CCI in Mumbai.
"I've heard from the other players that around 60-70 players come for these trials, and you get hardly an over or two to bowl,” he reasoned. “And there's no pressure also. So, there's no point going there. Therefore, I preferred playing an official game to that, rather than going all the way to Mohali and bowling two to four overs.”
Further adding to his point, Deshpande stressed that a trip to Mohali for a trail in the midst of the season will hamper his rhythm. "The season has just begun, we have just played the first Ranji match and there are seven to go, so I know Ranji is more important for me right now."
First Published: November 10, 2018, 3:18 PM IST