Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Mumbai Pacer Tushar Deshpande Picks Club Cricket Over Kings XI Punjab Trial

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 10, 2018, 3:18 PM IST
Mumbai Pacer Tushar Deshpande Picks Club Cricket Over Kings XI Punjab Trial

Loading...
While plenty of players would love the idea of being called up for an IPL trial by a franchise, Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande isn’t one of them. The 23-year-old opted to turn out for his club in Mumbai instead of attending a Kings XI Punjab trial in Mohali.

"I've never gone for trials with an IPL team,” Deshpande told Times of India. “Earlier too, the Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils and the Rajasthan Royals called me for trials. I believe that if I'm giving my 100% in the matches that I'm playing in, why should I give trials?

“There's nothing that I'll gain by giving these trials. If I bowl well in the matches that I'm playing in, then someone will obviously pick me,” he said.

Deshpande has come into the spotlight recently after his impressive showing in the domestic circuit. He claimed six for 70 for Mumbai against Railways in the Ranji Trophy opener as his side clinched maximum points via a first innings lead. He performed exceptionally well in the List A tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he finished with 15 wickets in eight games as Mumbai went on to win the competition for the third time.

But instead of turning up for the trails that were held on Friday and Saturday, the youngster decided to take the field for his club Parsee Gymkhana in a Purshottam Shield second round match against CCI in Mumbai.

"I've heard from the other players that around 60-70 players come for these trials, and you get hardly an over or two to bowl,” he reasoned. “And there's no pressure also. So, there's no point going there. Therefore, I preferred playing an official game to that, rather than going all the way to Mohali and bowling two to four overs.”

Further adding to his point, Deshpande stressed that a trip to Mohali for a trail in the midst of the season will hamper his rhythm. "The season has just begun, we have just played the first Ranji match and there are seven to go, so I know Ranji is more important for me right now."

Related Story

iplKings XI punjabranji trophyTushar Deshpandevijay hazare trophy
First Published: November 10, 2018, 3:18 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...