Mumbai Police Requests For Shift in Venue For First Windies T20I

Ahead of the first T20I between India and West Indies on December 6 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Police has expressed its inability to provide security cover to the venue.

Cricketnext Staff |November 21, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
Mumbai Police Requests For Shift in Venue For First Windies T20I

Ahead of the first T20I between India and West Indies on December 6 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Police has expressed its inability to provide security cover to the venue.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the match venue could be changed due to insufficient security cover, as the match date coincides with first anniversary of Ayodhya Verdict and also the death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar too.

“A Mumbai police representative had come to share the ground situation in our Apex Council meeting today. Senior MCA officials have sought time to meet the Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve tomorrow where more clarity would be provided, if the match is possible on the scheduled date or not,” said an MCA official.

“We have conveyed to the MCA that on December 6 we are quite pre-occupied as far as the deployment of security bandobast is concerned. No meeting of association officials with either CP or jt CP (law & order) has been held so far but will be held soon. The dialogue is on with them and after the meeting a final decision would be taken,” a senior police officer said.

Around 1200 police personnel and 300 traffic personnel are needed to host a match at Mumbai. MCA officials have also suggested to conduct the match with 25 per cent police force, and the rest be made up by private security personnel.

“But any such move would need the go-ahead from Mumbai police and modalities can only be worked out after meeting with senior police officials,” added the MCA official.

India play a three-match T20I series against the West Indies, before they take on New Zealand next year.

india vs west indies 2019MCAwankhede stadium

