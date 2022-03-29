Mumbai Police Say MCA Owes Them Rs 14.82 Crore Towards Security For Matches

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) owes Rs 14.82 crore to the city police for the security they provided to various cricket matches, a police official claimed on Tuesday.

The police have sent multiple reminders to MCA officials in the last couple of years, but they have not paid the charges for the security provided to matches, including the women’s World Cup, T20, Test and one-day matches, he said.

The official also said the MCA has paid Rs 4.20 crore for the police security provided to the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and there was no outstanding amount for it.

