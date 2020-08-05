Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

139/2 (49.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

Mumbai Rains Damage Roof of Iconic DY Patil Cricket Stadium

The roof of the iconic DY Patil cricket stadium in Navi Mumbai Stadium was damaged in strong winds as heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Wednesday.

Cricketnext Staff |August 5, 2020, 7:53 PM IST
The roof of the iconic DY Patil cricket stadium in Navi Mumbai was damaged in strong winds as heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Wednesday.

Part of the stadium’s roof and façade was blown away, the visuals of which were captured by bystanders. Photos of the damaged outer railing of the stadium too are being shared on social media.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Fears of 2005-like Flood Situation amid Downpour, People Asked to Stay Indoors

Rains also lashed Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra. Water-logging was reported in low-lying areas of Chembur, Parel, Hindmata, Wadala and other areas of Mumbai.

dy patil stadium mumba irains

The railway authorities suspended the suburban train operations between CSMT-Vashi stations on the Harbour line,CSMT-Kurla on the Main line and also between Churchgate and Kurla due to water-logging on tracks around Masjid Bunder, Kurla, Sion, Marine Line and other stations.

Taking stock of the situation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work.

Thackeray had asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to coordinate with the police and railway authorities, health machinery and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to ensure that citizens do not face any hardships.

A statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) also said that Thackeray directed the authorities to monitor the situation arising out of disruption of power supply, uprooting of trees and water-logging as a result of heavy rains.

dy patil stadium mumba irains

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) officials were asked to ensure that there is no accident at the ongoing work at Metro Rail sites, it said. Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring

Thane and Palghar districts on Wednesday, affecting some local train and bus services due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads.

(With PTI Inputs)

