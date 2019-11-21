Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mumbai School Mismatch: All Batsmen Fall for Duck Chasing 762

Cricket has seen incredibly one-sided matches at different levels, and this Harris Shield Under-16 school match between Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS) Borivali and Children's Academy Andheri in Mumbai took it to another level.

Cricketnext Staff |November 21, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
Cricket has seen incredibly one-sided matches at different levels, and this Harris Shield Under-16 school match between Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS) Borivali and Children's Academy Andheri in Mumbai took it to another level.

Batting first  at the New Era Cricket Club plot, Azad Maidan on Wednesday, SVIS set Children's Academy a massive target of 762 in 45 overs. SVIS had made 605 for 4 in 39 overs, after which Children's Academy were penalised 156 runs for not completing their 45 overs in time.

Meet Mayekar had smashed 338 off 134 balls, with 56 fours and 7 sixes, batting at No. 3. Krishna Parte (95) and Ishan Roy (67) made half-centuries too.

Children's Academy's woes reached another level when they came out to bat. All their batsmen, barring their No. 8, were dismissed for ducks! The unbeaten batsman too failed to score, as Children's Academy were 7 all out in 6 overs. All seven runs came in extras.

"I guess the way we batted they may have been mentally down when they went in. We’ve bowled out teams for 60-70, but I have never seen such a thing happen in school cricket," Swami Vivekanand coach Mahesh Lotlikar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Alok Pal bagged 6 for 0 from 3 overs, starring with the ball for SVIS. Interestingly, SVIS is the school that produced Rohit Sharma.

Harris ShieldMeet MayekarMumbai School Cricket

