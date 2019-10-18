Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mumbai Star Yashasvi Jaiswal Braves Odds Off the Field to Shine on it

Life hasn’t been the same for 17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, who became the youngest to score a double ton in list A cricket against Jharkhand recently. Not only that, the youngster already has three tons in his short five-match career. But as is the case with most players, nothing has come easy for him.

Talking to the Hindustan Times, Jaiswal reveals how he moved from a small town in Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai, to chase his dream of becoming a cricketer. Six years back Jaiswal moved from Bhadohi to Mumbai, but found it difficult to stay there.

“Finding a place to stay was the hard part. I used to sleep in a dairy in Kalbadevi but they asked me to move out as I couldn’t help them much with the daily work. My parents requested my uncle to help me. I stayed at his place for a few days but it wasn’t big enough so he too had to ask me to find a different place,” Yashasvi recalled.

Amidst all this his uncle did refer him to the Muslim United Club, where he got a place to stay in tents, and that would be his home for the next three years. Not only did Jaiswal stay there, but did odd jobs to earn some money too.

“I was staying in a tent alright but I had no money to buy food. So I started selling paani puri during Ram Leela. I also did scoring, became a ball boy even when I was not asked to. Basically, I did everything through which I could earn money,” he said.

Then on one day he finally struck gold when he was spotted Mumbai’s Azad Maidan by Jwala Singh, a former Junior Mumbai cricketer and now a coach. The way Jaiswal was hitting ‘A division’ fast bowlers, left Singh impressed. That’s when he took Jaiswal under his wings, and offer the latter to stay with him.

“The determination and temperament separated him from the rest. And when I heard his story, it reminded of my own. Still, it was not an easy choice to ask someone to stay at your own place but I took the call,” said Jwala Singh.

Till now, Jaiswal stays with his coach like his family member.

The personal attention worked wonders for the youngster as he slammed 319 and bagged 12 wickets in a Giles Shield match followed by a double ton and another 12-wicket haul. And that is when he got his first helmet as a gift.

“Nothing came easy for me. Sir will always tell me that I have to earn everything. It was never about the money but the satisfaction when you get something after an achievement is immense,” Yashasvi added.

After scintillating performances in the school cricket, Jaiswal progressed to Mumbai Junior sides and was named for U-19 team for the tour of Sri Lanka. Following that, he got a chance in the Asia Cup too and emerged as the Player of the Tournament.

Since then he has gone on to make his Ranji debut last year, following it up with stellar start to List A career too. Remembering Wednesday’s knock against a side that included Varun Aaron and domestic stalwart Shahbaz Naddem, Jaiswal said, “I just saw the ball and hit it, mujhe kya pata bowler kaun tha and thankfully it all came out well.”

He goes on to say that the straight drive is his favourite shot and admires Sachin Tendulkar the most. “I love to play the straight drive. It was favourite shot of Sachin Tendulkar and I admire him the most.”

