Mumbai T20 League Postponed Indefinitely As COVID-19 Cases Surge in India

Mumbai T20 League Postponed Indefinitely As COVID-19 Cases Surge in India

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) declared the league indefinitely postponed to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the third edition of the format

Given the current COVID-19 scenario in India, The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has officially deferred the third edition of the Mumbai T20 League for an ‘indefinite’ period of time.

The MCA cited both safety reasons, as well as the interests of stakeholders as the reasons behind the move.

“In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and keeping in mind the safety and interests of all the stakeholders involved, the Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to defer the conduct of the third edition of the T20 Mumbai League till further notice,” MCA said in a media release.

Further, members of the Mumbai T20 League spoke up about the postponement, with Governing Council chairman Milind Narvekar taking to Twitter to release his statement on the ongoing situation.

The tweet referenced both Narvekar, as well as President Vijay Patil’s decision to put an indefinite pause on the league to reduce the burden on the existing ‘machinery.’ The move comes after India recorded a total of 3,79,257 active cases and 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours alone.

The first and second editions of the Mumbai T20 League carried on with no issues, seeing the North Mumbai Panthers as the reigning champions, but any further pursuit of the format has been halted since 2020, owing to the COVID-19 surge in India.

