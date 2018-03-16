Mumbai T20 League: Supersonics Thump Blasters With All-round Display

Put in to bat in the rain-shortened match (18 overs), the Supersonics, from South Mumbai, ran up a challenging total of 149 for 6, on the back of a whirlwind knock of 83 in 53 balls by two-down batsman Prasad Pawar.
Then Supersonics' bowlers led by Rohan Raje got into the act and reduced Blasters to 37 for 6 inside ten overs, including the prize scalp of captain and India T20 International Shreyas Iyer (25), to take firm control of the game.
Blasters ended up with a tally of 99 for 9 in 20 overs, to suffer their first loss in three games and, along with the Supersonics, are on top of the league table with four points apiece.
Raje picked up his first two wickets in his opening two overs before ending up with a haul of 3 for 24. Skipper Abhishek Nayar, who did not contribute much with the bat, grabbed 3 for 17, which included the scalp of Iyer who opened the innings and was caught behind after he faced 19 balls and hit 4 fours.
Raje took the wickets of Kevin Almeida and Nikhil Patil early on and then added his third off the last ball of the match. Jay Bista claimed two wickets.
Earlier Supersonics were boosted by Pawar's superbly paced innings as he first steadied the boat from 38 for 2 with a stand of 41 with opener Akarshit Gomel (31) and then was the dominating partner in a partnership of 67 runs in 42 balls for the fourth wicket with Sujit Nayak whose contribution to it was just 9.
Pawar was especially strong on the on-side although he also hit a full toss over extra cover for one of his three sixes.
Supersonics lost three wickets in the 18th and last over of their innings bowled by Azhar Ansari, which included Pawar, who was caught at deep mid wicket while trying to hoist his fourth six of his knock that also contained six fours.
In the second game of the day, North Mumbai Panthers defeated Shivaji Park Lions by five wickets with just two balls to spare. Chasing 136, Y Jaiswal emerged as their hero as he scored 69 off just 43 balls, with five fours and three sixes. Skipper Yogesh Takawale too played a handy knock of 23.
Earlier, put into bat, Shivaji Park Lions were restricted to 135/9 in their allotted 20 overs as the North Mumbai bowlers put up a splendid show.
For Shivaji Park Lions, Siddarth Arke top scored with 39 while a quick fire 28 off 16 balls from Raunaq Sharma helped them go past the 130-run-mark.
For the North Mumbai team, Saeed Shaikh (4-18) shone with the ball.
Brief scores: Sobo Supersonics 149 for 6 (Akarshit Gomel 31, Prasad Pawar 83; Azhar Ansari 3 for 21) beat Namo Bandra Blasters 99 for 9 (Shreyas Iyer 25, A Surve 21 not out; Rohan Raje 3 for 24; Abhishek Nayar 3 for 17; Jay Bista 2 for 13) by 50 runs.
Brief Scores: Shivaji Park Lions 135/9 (Siddarth Arke 39, Saeed Shaikh 4-18) lost to North Mumbai Panthers 138/5 (Y Jaiswal 69, Siddharth Raut 2-19) by five wickets.
Also Watch
-
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Abhishek NayarNamo Bandra BlastersNorth Mumbai PanthersShivaji Park Lionsshreyas iyerSiddarth ArkeSiddharth RautSobo SupersonicsT20 Mumbai League
First Published: March 16, 2018, 8:50 AM IST