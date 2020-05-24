Mumbai Test, Cochin ODI Versus South Africa in 2000 Were Fixed: Delhi Police

In a latest chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in the 2000 match-fixing case against prime accused Sanjeev Chawla, some startling revelations have been made.
Chawla, a British citizen was extradited to India after a rather lengthy process this year in February, but was out of Tihar Jail in the absence of High Court's stay order. On May 13, Delhi Police approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order, according to a report in the Indian Express.
The chargesheet lists in detail, the role played by Chawla, in fixing matches during South Africa's 2000 tour of India.
“…on the basis of statements of the witnesses recorded during the investigation, conversation recorded between the accused in the seized audio and video cassettes, CFSL report and other documentary and oral evidence, it can be safely concluded that some of the matches were fixed and in some, an attempt was made to fix them…”the chargesheet read.
“In furtherance of this conspiracy, the 1st Test Match at Mumbai and 1st One-Day International at Cochin were fixed and the same resulted in wrongful gain to the accused and wrongful loss in general to the public at large, who had gone believing that they would perform optimally.
"The accused persons have thus committed offences punishable under sections 420 and 120B of IPC,” the chargesheet said.
Former BCCI secretary as witness
In the list of 68 witnesses, one of the biggest names was former BCCI secreatary Jayawant Lele, who held the post when the scandal broke out in 2000. He passed away in 2013.
Mumbai Test, Cochin ODI were fixed
The South Africans played two Tests and five ODIs in India in that series. In the chargesheet it is mentioned that Mumbai Test and Cochin ODI were fixed. “…some of the matches were fixed and in some matches an attempt was made to fix them."
“It was decided that South African team will not score more than 250 runs in an innings. Though the South African team won the Test in three days, this was attributed to a very poor performance by India. The Indian team had batted first and scored 225 and the South African team scored only 176. In the 2nd innings, India scored a mere 113 and the South African team won the match by scoring 164 runs only. Thus, the South African team did not score more than 250 runs in both the innings, as committed by accused Hansie Cronje to the fixers. Thus, this match was a fixed one.”
Cochin ODI (March 9, 2000)
“Constant calls made to Hamid Cassim by Sanjeev Chawla and Hansie Cronje on the night intervening 8/9.03.2000 further corroborate the statement of Hansie Cronje made before King Commission that he was being regularly pressurised to underperform as per their bidding.”
Hansie: “No, no … They were saying that they were already doing Cochin, the other guys are already angry with me because I have not received their money…”
Sanjeev: “I can deposit the money in your account, it is not a problem … Tomorrow itself I can deposit the money.”
Bangalore Test (March 2-6, 2000)
“Though Hansie Cronje had spoken to other players, as per the statements made before the King Commission, this match was not fixed although an attempt was made to fix it.”
2nd, 3rd, 4th ODIs
“Though the matches were not fixed, it can be inferred that Hansie Cronje helped in giving inside information to the accused persons and helped them in placing bets and earn huge profits.”
5th ODI
“From the recorded conversation, it is evident that Hansie Cronje had agreed to fix the score of the match and he had also agreed to fix the individual score of Herschelle Gibbs. It was also agreed that if the result came as agreed, then Sanjeev Chawla will pay $140000 to Hansie Cronje. Though the players forgot about the deal in the heat of the game and did not agree, it can be concluded that a serious attempt was made to fix the match.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Mumbai Test, Cochin ODI Versus South Africa in 2000 Were Fixed: Delhi Police
In a latest chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in the 2000 match-fixing case against prime accused Sanjeev Chawla, some startling revelations have been made.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings