Mumbai Veteran Abhishek Nayar Announces First-Class Retirement

Nayar is currently the lead coach and mentor of the KKR academy in Bengaluru, as well as being deputy to Brendon McCullum at KKR.

Cricketnext Staff |October 23, 2019, 12:40 PM IST
After a thirteen year career which saw him play 99 first-class games for Mumbai and move to Puducherry towards the end, all-rounder Abhishek Nayar has announced his retirement from first-class cricket.

Nayar had sent BCCI a letter informing the board about his decision to retire from domestic cricket in September, when he was in the Caribbean helping the Trinbago Knight Riders, according to a report in TOI.

Throughout his career for Mumbai, Nayar mentored the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik and Unmukt Chand. Nayar also played three ODIs for India under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, but was not picked again after that.

The 36-year old Nayar played his first Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai in 2005, and represented them 98 times more before he was dropped during the 207-2018 season. He then played for Puducherry in four matches. Nayar has scored 5749 runs in 103 first-class matches with 13 centuries, 32 fifties, while taking 173 wickets.

