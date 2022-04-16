Mumbai Weather Forecast, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals will be raring to go for their second victory in a row when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening. The two teams are heading into the Saturday game after experiencing contrasting results in their last games.

Delhi Capitals were successful in putting an end to their two-match losing streak. The team outplayed Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs as all the players looked in synch. It was a complete team performance as Delhi scored 215 runs in their allotted 20 overs. The second innings saw Kuldeep Yadav continuing his fine run with the ball by picking four wickets. He was aptly supported by Khaleel Ahmed who scalped a three-wicket haul.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, will be fighting for a comeback following a defeat against Chennai Super Kings. After producing three stellar performances, RCB played looked sloppy on the field against CSK.

Ravindra Jadeja’s side caused havoc with the bat as RCB bowlers struggled to get their line and length correct. Chasing 217, the team stumbled at 193. Despite the loss, there were some positives for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the form of Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, and Suyash Prabhudessai.

Weather report

The weather forecast during the night match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore suggests a clear sky. The temperature will be between 29 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius. Weather won’t be causing any halt during the DC vs RCB match as the chances of rain are none. Humidity and wind speed are expected to be around 64 percent and 19 km/h.

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) probable playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI: Wanindu Hasaranga, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai

