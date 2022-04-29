Mumbai Weather Forecast For GT vs RCB, IPL 2022: Will Rain Make an Appearance?

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore will cross swords for the first time in IPL history. The clash will be held at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. After having a decent start to their tournament campaign, Faf du Plessis-led RCB seem to have lost their way. The team has suffered consecutive defeats in their last two outings, owing to their batting collapses.

In the last match, RCB bowlers did well to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a total of 144/8. The duo of Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood eliminated the inform top order of Rajasthan to bring the team down to 68/4 by the 10th over. However, a resilient half-century by Riyan Parag propelled RR to a respectable total.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

RCB’s reply was marred with batting failures. Virat Kohli, who came in to open the innings, was dismissed for just 9. While RCB fans hoped for another rescue act from the pair of Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed, the duo could not repeat the feat. RCB were eventually bowled out for 115 with 3 balls remaining.

GT, on the other hand, will come into the match with another remarkable win in a nail bitter contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad. GT needed 22 off the last 6 deliveries chasing a target of 196 and some last-minute heroics from Rashid Khan ensured that the team got past the winning line.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Saturday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the GT vs RCB game as there are zero chances of precipitation during the match timing. The wind speed is expected to be around 13 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 28 degrees to 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 55 per cent.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Predicted Teams

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here