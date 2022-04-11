Mumbai Weather Forecast For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 Match

On Monday unbeaten Gujarat Titans will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first time in IPL 2022. The two teams have enjoyed a contrasting ride in the tournament so far. The debutants Gujarat Titans are having an excellent start to life in IPL having won their first three games of the season.

Shubman Gill is one of the top performers behind the team’s outstanding performance as he has scored 180 runs in three games. Mohammad Shami is leading the attack with the ball while credit also goes to skipper Hardik Pandya as well. With six points to their name, GT are third in the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, continued their poor performance from the last season. The team lost the first two games to hit rock bottom. They finally managed to find the rhythm by defeating Chennai Super Kings. The two points pushed the team to eighth place, ahead of CSK and MI in the standings.

Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, and Washington Sundar have emerged as the crucial players for the team. The three players need to continue their brilliant performance on Monday as well to help SRH stay relevant in the competition.

Weather report

The temperature will range from 29 degrees celsius to 32 degrees celsius as Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Gujarat Titans. Partly cloudy weather conditions are predicted for April 11, Monday while the precipitation chances are nil. The wind speed and humidity are expected to be around 23 km/h and 61 percent.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI: Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia

