Mumbai Weather Forecast, SRH vs PBKS: Will Rain Play The Spoilsport?

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL 2022 season has been full of ups and downs. After suffering two defeats in their first two matches, the Kane Williamson-led side scripted a remarkable turnaround to secure five consecutive wins. But Hyderabad failed to sustain their winning streak as they lost their next five matches to find themselves out of the IPL 2022 playoffs race.

Now, eighth-placed Hyderabad will have to just play for pride when they will be taking on Punjab Kings on Sunday (May 22). Hyderabad come into the fixture after claiming a three-run win against a depleted Mumbai Indians in their last match.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will be desperate to finish their 15th season of IPL when they will be taking on Hyderabad on Sunday. The Mayank Agarwal-led team come into the game after enduring a 17-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in their last encounter.

Seventh-placed Punjab had kicked off their IPL campaign on a winning note against Royal Challengers Bangalore. But they failed to continue their winning momentum and eventually, they proved to be inconsistent throughout the season. Notably, Punjab failed to win two games back-to-back even once in the 15th season of IPL.

In their previous encounter, Hyderabad had emerged victorious as they had defeated Punjab by seven wickets.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Hyderabad vs Punjab game as there is just four per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 22 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 29 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 61 per cent.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

