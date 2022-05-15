Mumbai Weather Update, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Sunday’s (May 15) CSK vs GT match

Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Sunday’s IPL 2022 match between and Gujarat Titans: It has been an absolutely disappointing season for Chennai Super Kings. The defending champions were kicked off their IPL 2022 campaign on a poor note after they suffered four back-to-back defeats. Chennai did bring back MS Dhoni as their skipper but it was pretty late for them to script a turnaround.

A five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday was enough to eliminate Chennai from the IPL playoffs race. Now, Chennai are set to take on table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Sunday (May 15). The match between Chennai and Gujarat will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Batting first, Chennai managed to post a paltry total of 97 runs in 16 overs. Chennai skipper MS Dhoni (36 not out off 33 balls) emerged as the highest scorer.

During the run chase, Mumbai seemed under pressure initially after losing four early wickets but the Rohit Sharma-led side eventually reached the target with 31 balls remaining.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans might have already qualified for the IPL playoffs but skipper Hardik Pandya will be willing to continue their amazing form. Gujarat previously became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs.

The Hardik Pandya-led side come into the fixture after registering a 62-run against Lucknow Super Giants in their last IPL encounter.

Weather report:

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Chennai vs Gujarat game as there is just one per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 19 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 31 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 56 per cent.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Starting XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here